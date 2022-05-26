Thu, June 02, 2022

No green light yet for entertainment venues in yellow provinces to reopen

Entertainment venues in 46 yellow provinces, or high-surveillance zone, are still not allowed to reopen on June 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) clarified on Thursday.

The move came after the CCSA on May 20 approved to allow venues, such as pubs, bars, karaoke outlets and massage parlours, to operate until midnight from June 1, said assistant spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan.

However, promotion activities will be banned, while serving staff will be required to wear face masks, she added.

"The CCSA would like to emphasise that only venues in blue (tourism pilot) and green (low-surveillance) provinces can be reopened," she said.

As of Friday last week, yellow provinces included: Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Trang, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Sawan, Bueng Kan, Prachinburi, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Roi Et Ranong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Loei, Lamphun, Sisaket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Sa Kaeo, Saraburi, Singburi, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

Published : May 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

