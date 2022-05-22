What Covid measures will be eased on June 1 in Thailand?

The Yellow Zone (highest surveillance) will cover 46 provinces, the Green Zone (low surveillance) 14 provinces and Blue Zone (pilot tourism) 17 provinces.
Entertainment venues in the Blue and Green zones can serve alcohol until midnight.
However, alcohol promotions and sharing drinks are still banned while staff must wear face masks.
Venue operators need permission from the provincial communicable disease committee before reopening. Staff must be screened for symptoms and take a rapid antigen test every seven days. Customers must have a vaccination certificate and follow Covid-19 controls.
Thai travellers no longer need to register for Thailand Pass from June 1, while government officials and academics are allowed to travel abroad.
The state of emergency has been extended to July 31 to maintain disease controls and ensure smooth transition to an endemic situation.
Published : May 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
