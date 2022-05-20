Booze can be served until midnight from June 1 in blue, green zones

The CCSA has allowed people who come into contact with Covid-19 patients to return to work as usual instead of spending five days in quarantine.

However, they must observe their symptoms for 10 days and take a rapid antigen test if they experience respiratory symptoms.

The CCSA has also rearranged the zoning of provinces based on the number of Covid-19 infections. Now the yellow zone (highest surveillance) covers 46 provinces, the green zone (low surveillance) 14 provinces, while 17 provinces are under the blue zone (tourism pilot).

Yellow zone provinces, meanwhile, must refrain from gatherings of more than 1,000 people, while educational institutions can organise on-site classes, strictly following Covid-19 prevention measures.

In the case of indoor sports competitions, the number of spectators must not exceed 75 per cent of seating capacity, while social distancing principles must be implemented for outdoor sports competitions.

Meanwhile, theatres and folk performances can resume operation as usual.

The CCSA also extended the state of emergency to July 31 to maintain Covid-19 prevention measures and ensure a smooth transition to endemic status.

Beginning June 1, unvaccinated travellers can show negative rapid antigen or RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours of departure. The unvaccinated can take a rapid antigen test upon arrival.

Thai travellers will no longer be required to register for Thailand Pass from June 1, while government officials and academics are now allowed to travel abroad.