Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

NACC receives complaints about government’s digital lottery project

A group of lottery retailers submitted a letter to the National Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday, claiming that the Government Lottery Office’s (GLO) digital lottery project has affected disabled retailers.

The group also claimed that the project violated GLO laws as it must receive approval from the cabinet and stakeholders.

It said the project must allow the underprivileged and disabled to sell digital lotteries.

Separately, many lottery retailers in Trang said they were worried they would have to stop selling lotteries if the government increased the number of digital tickets.

The retailers said that digital lotteries had impacted their business as they could only sell lotteries to regular customers.

NACC receives complaints about government’s digital lottery project

They complained they have to sell lotteries at THB100 to take care of their families as they had bought each ticket at prices between THB89 and 93 from middlemen or people who have a lottery quota.

NACC receives complaints about government’s digital lottery project

Some retailers bemoaned that most of them don’t have a quota as government officials notified only their own groups and relatives about the move, leaving many retailers out of the loop.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.