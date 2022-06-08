NACC receives complaints about government’s digital lottery project

The group also claimed that the project violated GLO laws as it must receive approval from the cabinet and stakeholders.
It said the project must allow the underprivileged and disabled to sell digital lotteries.
Separately, many lottery retailers in Trang said they were worried they would have to stop selling lotteries if the government increased the number of digital tickets.
The retailers said that digital lotteries had impacted their business as they could only sell lotteries to regular customers.
They complained they have to sell lotteries at THB100 to take care of their families as they had bought each ticket at prices between THB89 and 93 from middlemen or people who have a lottery quota.
Some retailers bemoaned that most of them don’t have a quota as government officials notified only their own groups and relatives about the move, leaving many retailers out of the loop.
Published : June 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
