What you can and cannot do with cannabis and hemp

From June 9, here’s what you can do with cannabis and hemp.
Importing marijuana, hemp seeds
People can import cannabis and hemp seeds or other parts of the plants without seeking permission.
However, they need to seek import permission according to the 1964 Plant Quarantine Act and the 1975 Plants Act.
People who import plant parts that fall under the Category 5 Narcotics list need to seek permission.
Can you smoke cannabis?
Cannabis is allowed for medical use only. People must possess only legal cannabis products and are not allowed to smoke for recreational use.
What’s the penalty for smoking the plant?
According to the Public Health Act, people who smoke cannabis and/or hemp and their smoke or odour are considered a nuisance without any appropriate reason will face a jail term of up to 1 month or a fine of up to THB2,000.
Can officers search, seize cannabis?
With the new Cannabis-Hemp Act, officers can still search and seize cannabis at “suspicious” sites without a search warrant.
Which parts of cannabis, hemp plants are legal?
For more information:
https://www.nationthailand.com/in-focus/40016391
Published : June 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
