What you can and cannot do with cannabis and hemp

Register via app

People growing marijuana from June 9 do not need to seek permission but will have to register via the Food and Drug Administration’s “Plook Ganja” application.

Importing marijuana, hemp seeds

People can import cannabis and hemp seeds or other parts of the plants without seeking permission.

However, they need to seek import permission according to the 1964 Plant Quarantine Act and the 1975 Plants Act.

People who import plant parts that fall under the Category 5 Narcotics list need to seek permission.

Can you smoke cannabis?

Cannabis is allowed for medical use only. People must possess only legal cannabis products and are not allowed to smoke for recreational use.

What’s the penalty for smoking the plant?

According to the Public Health Act, people who smoke cannabis and/or hemp and their smoke or odour are considered a nuisance without any appropriate reason will face a jail term of up to 1 month or a fine of up to THB2,000.