FDA releases FAQs on growing, importing marijuana, hemp

Q: Can people import cannabis and hemp extracts?

A: They can but they will need to seek permission because cannabis and hemp extracts with more than 0.2 per cent THC still fall under the Category 5 Narcotics list.

Q: Will cannabis and hemp extract included in medical devices be considered Category 5 Narcotics and how should they be imported?

A: They will not be listed as Category 5 Narcotics, but will fall under the Medical Device Act.

Q: Do people need to seek permission when importing finished products that contain cannabis or hemp extracts?

A: Permission is not required because these products do not fall under the Category 5 Narcotics List, but the FDA will control their import based on usage and manufacturing intent.

Food and cosmetics with hemp and cannabis extracts cannot be imported, but health or herbal products can.