Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

FDA releases FAQs on growing, importing marijuana, hemp

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released guidelines on Tuesday for growing, importing and possessing marijuana. The herb will be removed from the Category 5 Narcotics list on Thursday.

Here is a list of FAQs related to marijuana:

Q: Do marijuana growers need to seek special permission?

A: People growing marijuana from June 9 do not need to seek permission but will have to register via FDA’s “Plook Ganja” application.

Q: Can people import cannabis and hemp extracts?

A: They can but they will need to seek permission because cannabis and hemp extracts with more than 0.2 per cent THC still fall under the Category 5 Narcotics list.

Q: Will cannabis and hemp extract included in medical devices be considered Category 5 Narcotics and how should they be imported?

A: They will not be listed as Category 5 Narcotics, but will fall under the Medical Device Act.

Q: Do people need to seek permission when importing finished products that contain cannabis or hemp extracts?

A: Permission is not required because these products do not fall under the Category 5 Narcotics List, but the FDA will control their import based on usage and manufacturing intent.

Food and cosmetics with hemp and cannabis extracts cannot be imported, but health or herbal products can.

Q: Do people need to seek permission for importing marijuana and hemp seeds or other parts of the plants to produce health products or extracts?

A: They will need to take the following steps:

  • Seek permission passed on the 1964 Plant Quarantine Act, plus permission under the 1975 Plants Act, for seeds.
  • They must follow other laws based on the types of products they will produce, provided they do not produce food or cosmetics using imported marijuana or hemp.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.