Prayut scorns polls after survey shows Paetongtarn preferred as PM

Speaking on Monday, Prayut claimed that many polls deliver inaccurate results.

He added it was up to citizens to decide whether they were satisfied with him as PM, as he was working for everyone without discrimination.

"The difficulties of each task are different," he said. "We need to ensure that all 70 million people are taken care of. That's our intention."

He also stressed that the government must gauge citizens' opinions before making decisions on how to tackle issues.