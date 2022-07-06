Chadchart aims to sign transfer orders against top officials involved in graft

Chadchart said official transfers must be carried out periodically, but officials who are involved in corruption will face punishment immediately if they are found guilty.

He said he has instructed all BMA agencies to check loopholes in operations and propose ways to tackle graft in order to boost transparency.

A group of 30 people led by the chairman of Lat Krabang community network Ronnachai Sangkhamitkul met Chadchart on Tuesday, asking him to clarify graft charges against the five officials and suspend the resignation of the Lat Krabang district office director.

Ronnachai said there is no corruption in Lat Krabang district, claiming that the office director resigned to take care of his father.

Chadchart asked the group not to worry about the issue, saying he is waiting for more information.

The governor said it was the Lat Krabang district office director’s decision whether to resign or not, adding that he hasn’t yet signed any transfer orders.