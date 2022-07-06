Chadchart aims to sign transfer orders against top officials involved in graft

Many people on Monday had filed complaints about corruption by top BMA officials, especially those at district offices.
Initially, a secret investigation team established by Chadchart found five high-ranking district officials allegedly involved in corruption. Lat Krabang district office director Thanasit Methaphanmuang subsequently resigned on Tuesday.
Chadchart also aims to sign transfer orders against top BMA officials who had "failed" to carry out their duties, especially those at the Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, Traffic and Transportation Department and Finance Department.
The officials facing transfer are subordinates of former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang. They will be relocated in September as many positions will be available at that time due to retirement.
Chadchart said official transfers must be carried out periodically, but officials who are involved in corruption will face punishment immediately if they are found guilty.
He said he has instructed all BMA agencies to check loopholes in operations and propose ways to tackle graft in order to boost transparency.
A group of 30 people led by the chairman of Lat Krabang community network Ronnachai Sangkhamitkul met Chadchart on Tuesday, asking him to clarify graft charges against the five officials and suspend the resignation of the Lat Krabang district office director.
Ronnachai said there is no corruption in Lat Krabang district, claiming that the office director resigned to take care of his father.
Chadchart asked the group not to worry about the issue, saying he is waiting for more information.
The governor said it was the Lat Krabang district office director’s decision whether to resign or not, adding that he hasn’t yet signed any transfer orders.
Published : July 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
