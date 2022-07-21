Thu, July 28, 2022

Unfazed by threat of more showers, BMA going ahead with open-air film fest

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will stick to its schedule of open-air movie screenings despite the possibility that the heavens would open up and soak an already wet capital with more showers.

Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said on Thursday the plan to screen films at Benchakitti Park and Bang Khae Phirom Park has not been cancelled because preparations have been made.

The capital was pummelled by heavy downpours on Wednesday night, flooding several parts of the city and leading to questions whether the BMA would be able to go ahead with its open-air movie screenings.

Unfazed by threat of more showers, BMA going ahead with open-air film fest Sanon explained that the screenings would be held under a roof at Bang Khae Phirom. He said the BMA has also prepared buses to evacuate people from the screening site in Benchakitti Park if heavy rains occur.

Movie screens have been set up while vendors have already put up stalls, so the screenings will go ahead, Sanon added.

Published : July 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

