No free rides on BTS Green Line extensions from August, says Chadchart

The BTSC slapped the BMA with a lawsuit in September last year for 12 billion baht it says is owed for operating the Green Line extensions and another 20 billion for operation and maintenance costs.

Chadchart said that apart from looking into ways of paying off the debt, BMA also needs to look into charging fares for the extensions, which have been free for commuters so far.

He said BMA’s Traffic and Transport Department is studying the fare issue and should have a decision ready within next month. He said this new fare will be applicable until 2029.

“We need to rush on this issue as BMA has been paying billions every year for operations, and we are in debt because we did not collect any fares,” he said.