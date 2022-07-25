Doctors’ call to halt ganja legalisation rejected by MPs commission

House of Representatives’ commissioners vetting the draft usage act said the campaign was in line with their own duty to maintain social order, especially by protecting children.

However, commission chairman Supachai Jaisamut claimed cannabis legalisation had not yet affected society and children. Supachai is a member of the Bhumjaithai Party, which made legalisation the core of its election campaign.

"However, the commission will accelerate consideration of the draft cannabis-hemp act for completion as soon as possible," he said. He added that the draft should be finalised by the end of this month before being presented to the House.