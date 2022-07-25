Medical staff campaign to plug cannabis law loopholes

This move came after a statement on July 9, claiming that loopholes after Public Health Ministry's removed cannabis from the list of narcotics on June 9 had impacted consumers, such as cannabis overdose and the use of herbs for recreation.
The statement also expected loopholes in cannabis legalisation to cause tremendous impact on the country in the long term, especially on children.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Smith Srisont, head of Ramathibodi Hospital's forensic unit, urged the government to close loopholes in the cannabis legalisation immediately and open hearings from related parties in order to tackle the issue properly.
He asked the university's medical staff and alumni to participate in the campaign via Google Forms. He also asked people to participate in the campaign on Change.org.
As of 2.02pm on Monday, the campaign on Change.org had drawn more than 10,853 supporters.
Published : July 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
