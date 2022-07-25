Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Medical staff campaign to plug cannabis law loopholes

Up to 851 medical staff and alumni of Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital joined forces in a campaign to close loopholes in the cannabis legalisation.

This move came after a statement on July 9, claiming that loopholes after Public Health Ministry's removed cannabis from the list of narcotics on June 9 had impacted consumers, such as cannabis overdose and the use of herbs for recreation.

The statement also expected loopholes in cannabis legalisation to cause tremendous impact on the country in the long term, especially on children.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Smith Srisont, head of Ramathibodi Hospital's forensic unit, urged the government to close loopholes in the cannabis legalisation immediately and open hearings from related parties in order to tackle the issue properly.

He asked the university's medical staff and alumni to participate in the campaign via Google Forms. He also asked people to participate in the campaign on Change.org.

As of 2.02pm on Monday, the campaign on Change.org had drawn more than 10,853 supporters.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.