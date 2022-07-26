No London-Bangkok British Airways flights until 2023

Tourism operators were hoping the airline would resume flights to Bangkok during the high season, but travel news agency TTG Media said Thailand is not high on BA’s list for flight resumption. This is because this route yields low tourist traffic and there is tight price competition from Middle East carriers.

“We regularly keep our extensive global network under review and have taken the decision to extend the suspension of our Bangkok service,” BA was quoted by TTG Media as saying.

“We’re in contact with affected customers to apologise, advise them of their consumer rights and offer them alternative options, including a refund or rebooking,” the airline added.

BA is now offering flights to Bangkok in collaboration with Qatar Airways, with passengers changing flights in Doha.