Consumer network urges NBTC to come out against planned True-Dtac merger

The network said the merger move by the two telecom giants without NBTC permission was against Section 21 of the Telecommunications Business Act.
The network also claimed the deal would see "consumers losing service options while entrepreneurs would lose opportunities in telecommunication business operations”.
“Hence, we are submitting a letter asking the NBTC to strike down the merger deal and reveal to the public studies and analysis by the commission’s four subcommittees,” the network said.
The NBTC had earlier set up four subcommittees to study impacts of the planned merger and organise hearings from related sectors, such as business operators, academics and consumers.
Meanwhile, Foundation for Consumers deputy director Naruemon Mekborisut also urged the NBTC to consider the merger deal thoroughly in line with the Administrative Court’s ruling.
She submitted a list of supporters who are against the merger.
Published : August 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 11, 2022
Published : Aug 11, 2022
Published : Aug 10, 2022
Published : Aug 10, 2022