Long Covid clinics launch at nine Bangkok hospitals

Dr Suksan Kittisupakorn, director of the BMA’s Medical Service Department, said on Friday that the Long Covid Clinics would serve patients who are still suffering from the effects of coronavirus weeks or months after the initial illness.
He said many former Covid-19 patients had breathing difficulties, which could be caused by scarring or other long-term damage to their lungs.
“Early diagnosis and proper treatment can get rid of the condition and allow them to live a normal life,” Dr Suksan said.
People with post-Covid syndrome can visit the special BMA clinics at Taksin Hospital, Lat Krabang Hospital, Sirindhorn Hospital, Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital, Ratchaphiphat Hospital, Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital, BMA General Hospital (Klang Hospital), Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital, and Wetchakarunrasm Hospital.
The clinics are open Monday to Thursday during the working hours of the hospital where they are located.
Patients must make appointments via the Bangkok Fast & Clear (BFC) system.
Diagnosis and treatment from the clinics would soon be available through the MorBMA mobile telemedicine application, Dr Suksan said.
Covid-19 primarily affects the lungs but it can also damage other organs, resulting in increased risks of long-term health problems.
Common symptoms of long Covid include chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, headache, diarrhoea, chest pain or discomfort, impaired concentration, and memory problems.
Published : August 05, 2022
