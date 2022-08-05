Long Covid clinics launch at nine Bangkok hospitals

Dr Suksan Kittisupakorn, director of the BMA’s Medical Service Department, said on Friday that the Long Covid Clinics would serve patients who are still suffering from the effects of coronavirus weeks or months after the initial illness.

He said many former Covid-19 patients had breathing difficulties, which could be caused by scarring or other long-term damage to their lungs.

“Early diagnosis and proper treatment can get rid of the condition and allow them to live a normal life,” Dr Suksan said.