PM condemns attacks in three deep South provinces

The 17 coordinated bomb and arson attacks – some leading to mild damages while others caused severe damage – mostly targeted 7-Eleven and Mini Big C stores as well as petrol stations, slightly injuring seven civilians on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday.

Some of the suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon, Thanakorn said.

“The prime minister has urged officials to investigate the incidents to find the motive behind the attacks and arrest all suspects as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

“He also advised officials to use extra caution during investigations and prioritise the safety of life and property of locals, as well as increase security measures if necessary.”

Prayut termed the attacks outrageous, adding they aimed to inflict damage to life and property of innocent people by targeting convenient stores and petrol stations.

“The culprits must be brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law,” ordered Prayut.