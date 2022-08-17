Deep South provinces hit by series of attacks; 7-Elevens shut down in Yala, Pattani

Local officials said on Wednesday they believed the attacks were the work of insurgents. They are investigating other areas in the three provinces for possibly more similar incidents.

These were the 11 attacks:

Pattani

1. Arson at Bangchak gas station in Nong Jik district

2. Arson at Mini Big C store in Thung Yang Daeng district

Yala

1. A minor blast at a 7-Eleven store in a PTT gas station in Yaha district. The blast caused a small fire.

2. Arson at Mini Big C store in Raman district.

3. Minor bombing at 7-Eleven store in Bannang Sata district. The blast resulted in a small fire.

4. Small bombing at 7-Eleven store in Muang district. The blast caused a small fire.

Narathiwat

1. Arson at 7-Eleven store in Cho-Airong district.

2. Arson at Mini Big C store in Cho-airong district.

3. Arson at 7-Eleven store in PTT gas station on Petchkasem Road 42, Bacho district.

4. Arson at 7-Eleven in PTT station in Si Sakhon district

5. Arson at 7-Eleven in PTT station (Pasemat branch) in Su-ngai Kolok district.