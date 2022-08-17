Deep South provinces hit by series of attacks; 7-Elevens shut down in Yala, Pattani
At least 11 incidents of arson and minor bombings were reported in the three deep-South provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat on Tuesday night. There were no reports of injuries or deaths as of press time.
Local officials said on Wednesday they believed the attacks were the work of insurgents. They are investigating other areas in the three provinces for possibly more similar incidents.
These were the 11 attacks:
Pattani
1. Arson at Bangchak gas station in Nong Jik district
2. Arson at Mini Big C store in Thung Yang Daeng district
Yala
1. A minor blast at a 7-Eleven store in a PTT gas station in Yaha district. The blast caused a small fire.
2. Arson at Mini Big C store in Raman district.
3. Minor bombing at 7-Eleven store in Bannang Sata district. The blast resulted in a small fire.
4. Small bombing at 7-Eleven store in Muang district. The blast caused a small fire.
Narathiwat
1. Arson at 7-Eleven store in Cho-Airong district.
2. Arson at Mini Big C store in Cho-airong district.
3. Arson at 7-Eleven store in PTT gas station on Petchkasem Road 42, Bacho district.
4. Arson at 7-Eleven in PTT station in Si Sakhon district
5. Arson at 7-Eleven in PTT station (Pasemat branch) in Su-ngai Kolok district.
Most fires were extinguished quickly before they could spread to other buildings, except for the fire at Bangchak gas station in Pattani, which took firefighters about two hours to control after the blaze engulfed gas pumps, a fuel truck and a trailer truck parked nearby.
Witnesses reportedly said a group people wearing hijabs rode motorcycles into the gas station at night and ordered all workers to leave the site, threatening that they have bombs. The riders then moved a fuel truck close to the gas pumps before spraying the vehicle with gasoline. Shortly after, an explosion was heard and flames spread through the refuelling area.
On Wednesday Yala and Pattani shut down all 7-Eleven convenience stores until further notice.