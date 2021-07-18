HKSAR govt slams US attempts to damage citys reputation

Hong Kong dollar market also recorded net capital inflows in 2020. In the four months from the implementation of the National Security Law in July to October last year, the amount of funds flowing into the Hong Kong dollar system exceeded HK$300 billion. The total deposits in the Hong Kong banking system have increased by more than five percent over last year, while the net asset value of funds management in Hong Kong at the end of last year also increased by some 20 percent over the end of 2019.

“Business confidence has been restored when their operations are no longer under the threat of terrorist acts, street violence and personal intimidation,” the spokesman noted.

The spokesman said referring to the central government’s enactment of the National Security Law for Hong Kong as an “oppressive action” is “a fallacy that could hardly stand up to challenge.”

“We had reason to believe that foreign politicians who continue to query and smear the National Security Law despite the clear evidence were motivated by a broader geopolitical agenda to suppress China,” the spokesman said.

As a free and open economy as well as an international city, Hong Kong will continue to welcome overseas businesses, including US businesses, to set up offices in Hong Kong and to use Hong Kong as their regional headquarters or regional offices, the spokesman said.

The latest moves by the US clearly breached the principle of non-intervention under international law, the spokesman said, urging the US to stop its blatant interference in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China and the HKSAR.

The HKSAR government also strongly condemns the so-called sanctions imposed on the seven deputy directors of the Central People's Government Liaison Office in Hong Kong, the spokesman added.

The Hong Kong government's Chief Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu, in a separate statement, said it is the HKSAR's constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security.

"The unfounded allegations and the publicity stunt of the United States government against the business environment of Hong Kong are clear attempts to create trouble out of nothing and intimidate investors," he said.

The city's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah, meanwhile, said so-called US warnings are "biased, self-serving, of double standard and not fact-based."

He said that Hong Kong — with its prime location, unrivaled connections to China, East Asia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and stability restored — is the best place in Asia for business and for investment.

Hong Kong's Department of Justice said Hong Kong's National Security Law is in line with the international practice of safeguarding national security.

"It is appalling to see that a number of western countries have launched groundless attacks on the NSL with a deliberate attempt to mislead the international community."