OPEC+ countries agree to boost oil production

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies also reached a deal to phase out the cut of 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production by September 2022 "subject to market conditions."

Last year OPEC+ cut production by a record 10 million barrels per day (bpd) amid a pandemic-induced decrease in demand and dropping prices. The adjustment was slowly reduced and currently stands at 5.8 million barrels.

In its statement, OPEC+ said that countries had agreed to adjust upward their overall production as from August and then assess market developments and participating countries' performance in December.

The meeting noted the ongoing strengthening of market fundamentals, with oil demand showing clear signs of improvement and OECD stocks falling, as the economic recovery continued in most parts of the world with the help of accelerating vaccination programs.