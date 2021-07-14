IEA warns of much tighter oil market unless OPEC+ boosts supply

Deadlocked by a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, OPEC+ is set to keep output levels unchanged next month even as fuel consumption bounces back from the pandemic and summer driving demand peaks.

The group's impasse threatens to inflict a "deepening supply deficit," with "the potential for high fuel prices to stoke inflation and damage a fragile economic recovery," the IEA said in its monthly report. Brent crude is trading close to a two-year high above $75 a barrel.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners had been gradually restoring the vast quantities of oil production they shuttered during the pandemic, but the spat between the two Middle East nations -- centered around the output quota of the UAE -- is holding up the process.

Their standoff comes at a particularly inopportune moment, the IEA report shows. The oil inventory glut that amassed during the pandemic has cleared, and stocks are now below average levels. Meanwhile, world demand is set to rebound by a vigorous 5.4 million barrels a day this year from the unprecedented slump seen in 2020.

"Robust global economic growth, rising vaccination rates and easing social distancing measures will combine to underpin stronger global oil demand for the remainder of the year," said the Paris-based agency, which advises most major economies.