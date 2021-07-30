Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho visits Lebanon in solidarity with Beirut port victims

Ronaldinho and a number of players from international football clubs, including Barcelona, arrived on Wednesday in Lebanon, as part of a tour in solidarity with the victims of Beirut port's explosions, marking the first anniversary of the tragic incident.
Lebanon will mark one year anniversary of the devastating blast at the Beirut port, in which hundreds of thousands of people lost their homes and property, about 200 families lost loved ones and more than 6,000 people were injured.
Published : July 30, 2021
By : xinhua
