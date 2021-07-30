Friday, July 30, 2021

international

Third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine gives big boost to immunity: study

Researchers found that the additional shot will lead to a big increase in antibody levels, with geometric mean titers assessed 14 days later increasing to 137.9, or approximately three-fold.

 A third shot of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine administered six months or more after the second dose will give a remarkable boost to people's immunity against the deadly virus, a new study has found.

The study was published on Medrxiv.org on Sunday for peer review.

Chinese researchers inoculated over 500 participants with a third dose six to eight months after their second jabs, and they found that the additional shot will lead to a big increase in antibody levels, with geometric mean titers assessed 14 days later increasing to 137.9, or approximately three-fold.

The study also found that although neutralizing antibody levels declined six months after two Sinovac shots, a two-dose schedule generates good immune memory.

The research is consistent with recent studies over booster immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which have showed higher concentrations of total antibodies after a third dose.

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2020 shows the packing line for inactivated COVID-19 vaccine of Sinovac Biotech, a Chinese biopharmaceutical company, in Beijing, capital of China

Published : July 30, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Public Health Ministry declares Sinovac as effective as AstraZeneca

Published : July 22, 2021

1.5 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrives

Published : July 30, 2021

Latest News

SET down over 1% as Asian stocks slide

Published : July 30, 2021

Thai media hit back against ban on ‘fearmongering’ news as Covid surges

Published : July 30, 2021

HKTDC’s twin jewellery shows conclude today Nearly 30% of public visitors spend more than HK$10,000

Published : July 30, 2021

Pfizer jabs donated to Thailand with no strings attached, says US govt

Published : July 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.