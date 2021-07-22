Thursday, July 22, 2021

life

Public Health Ministry declares Sinovac as effective as AstraZeneca

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Public Health Ministry declares Sin...

After conducting a study on recipients of Sinovac jabs in four areas, the Public Health Ministry declared that the vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing infections and severe symptoms.

The study was conducted in Phuket, Samut Sakhon, Chiang Rai and among Department of Disease Control personnel nationwide.
The ministry also said that two jabs of Sinovac can provide 88.8 per cent protection against infection and was 84.9 per cent effective against severe lung infection. In comparison, one dose of AstraZeneca provides 83.4 per cent protection after the first dose.

In May, when the Alpha variant was spreading, two jabs of Sinovac proved to be 71 per cent effective, the ministry said.
In June, when 20 to 40 per cent of Covid-19 cases were caused by the Delta variant, two Sinovac jabs indicted 75 per cent effectiveness.

“Therefore, two doses of Sinovac can provide 90 per cent protection against the Alpha variant and 85 per cent against lung infection. Its efficacy against Delta variant is also stable,” the ministry said.
The ministry also said that laboratory tests prove that a booster dose and mixed doses can boost immunity at a faster and higher rate.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai Central Chemical purchased alternative COVID-19 Vaccines “Sinopharm” from Chulabhorn Royal Academy for employees

Published : July 22, 2021

Thailand’s very own mRNA vaccine ‘will be ready for use by yearend’

Published : July 22, 2021

First person to die after receiving mixed jabs had underlying health issues: DDC

Published : July 21, 2021

13,655 new cases, 87 deaths as Thailand hits daily record again

Published : July 22, 2021

Latest News

Over 150 pro-democracy protesters arrested in Bangkok this month

Published : July 22, 2021

Miyagi stadium welcomes Olympic spectators with restraints

Published : July 22, 2021

SET rises 0.74% despite pressure from Covid, fund outflows

Published : July 22, 2021

33 dead, 8 missing in Chinas flood-hit Henan

Published : July 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.