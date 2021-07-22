Thursday, July 22, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s very own mRNA vaccine ‘will be ready for use by yearend’

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s very own mRNA vaccine ‘w...

Chulalongkorn University expects to complete the first phase of human trials of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine within this month, Dr Chalermchai Boonyaleepun, deputy chair of the Senate’s public health committee, said on social media.

He explained that the trial, which kicked off in June, is being conducted on two groups of volunteers – ages 18-55 and 65-75.

The trial is using doses of three sizes – 10, 25 and 50 micrograms (mcg). In comparison, the Pfizer and Moderna doses are 30mcg and 100mcg respectively.

Chalermchai said the locally produced vaccine can be stored for three months at a temperature of between 2-8 degrees. In comparison, the Pfizer vaccine can only be stored for a month and the Moderna jab for just a week in these temperatures.

Chalermchai also said the university aims to boost the vaccine’s efficacy against new variants.

He added that the locally developed mRNA vaccine will be ready for use by the fourth quarter of this year or early next year, while the second version of the vaccine will be available three to six months later.

Published : July 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Over 150 pro-democracy protesters arrested in Bangkok this month

Published : July 22, 2021

Motorcyclists flee furious buffalo at Narathiwat intersection

Published : July 22, 2021

Teen rapper Milli fined in social media crackdown on celebrities who criticise govt

Published : July 22, 2021

Fatigued by Covid infection, 73-year-old gives up and hangs himself

Published : July 22, 2021

Latest News

Over 150 pro-democracy protesters arrested in Bangkok this month

Published : July 22, 2021

Miyagi stadium welcomes Olympic spectators with restraints

Published : July 22, 2021

SET rises 0.74% despite pressure from Covid, fund outflows

Published : July 22, 2021

33 dead, 8 missing in Chinas flood-hit Henan

Published : July 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.