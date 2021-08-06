Global COVID-19 cases reported to WHO top 200 mln

The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three in confirmed cases, having reported 35,125,227 cases, 31,812,114 cases and 19,985,817 cases respectively.

Following the top three are Russia with 6,379,904 cases, France with 6,068,252 cases, the UK with 5,952,760 cases, Turkey with 5,822,487 cases, Argentina with 4,961,880 cases, Colombia with 4,807,979 cases and Spain with 4,545,184 cases.

The United States, Brazil and India have also recorded the highest death tolls, with 609,613 deaths, 558,432 deaths, and 426,290 deaths respectively.

According to the WHO data, Americas remains the most impacted region by COVID-19, with a total of 77,904,346 confirmed cases and 2,020,001 deaths, followed by Europe where 60,771,066 cases and 1,226,634 deaths have been reported.