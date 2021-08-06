Friday, August 06, 2021

international

Myanmar calls on US to provide more support, including providing of COVID-19 vaccines

Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Wunna Maung Lwin has called on the United States to provide more assistance, including the COVID-19 vaccines, to protect the lives of the Myanmar people, according to a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He made the remark at the Second Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting held on August 3, via video conferencing.

At the meeting, Wunna Maung Lwin thanked the United States for its assistance to the Mekong countries and urged the United States to give more support, including the COVID-19 vaccines, to protect the lives of the people in Myanmar. More assistance should be provided to the people of the Mekong region for the sake of inclusive sustainable development based on the principles of the Mekong-US Partnership Program: consensus, equality and non-interference in internal affairs. He welcomed the release of the "Action Plan (2021-2023)" of the Mekong-US Partnership, which includes cooperation in the fields of education, young people, capacity building, energy and environmental protection.

In addition, the importance of information sharing in the effective implementation of the new Mekong-US Partnership Action Plan and the priority should be given to cooperation in services, trade and investment for the need for small, medium and large-scale economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 period, he said.

The Union Minister also endorsed US proposals to hold policy dialogues on inequality and women's empowerment and to hold policy dialogues aimed at enhancing direct communication between United States and Mekong government officials.

Then, the meeting approved the action plan (2021-2023) of the Mekong-US Partnership Plan designed to bring significant results to the member countries. The Mekong-US Partnership Program was upgraded in 2020 to meet current and future needs for sustainable and inclusive development in the region, based on the achievements of the “Lower Mekong Countries Cooperation Program” implemented between the United States and Mekong countries.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : Eleven Media/ANN

