U.S. president urges unvaccinated Americans to get a jab to avoid "needless toll"

"America can beat the Delta variant just as we beat the original COVID-19," Biden said. "We can do this, so wear a mask when recommended, get vaccinated today. All of that will save lives and it means we're not going to have the same kind of economic damage we've seen when COVID-19 began."

"Because of our success with the vaccination effort, this new Delta variant wave of COVID-19 will be very different," Biden said.

"Yes, cases are going to go up before they come back down. It's a pandemic of the unvaccinated," he said. "It's taking a needless toll on our country."

The COVID-19 cases are surging across the United States because of the highly-contagious Delta variant while millions of Americans remain unvaccinated.

White House COVID-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar tweeted Friday that "50 percent of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated."