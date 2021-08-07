Saturday, August 07, 2021

international

Half of total U.S. population fully vaccinated: CDC

As of Friday, 50 percent of the U.S. population - more than 165.9 million people - had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Half of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the data updated Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on its website.
 

As of Friday, 50 percent of the U.S. population - more than 165.9 million people - had been fully vaccinated against the virus. More than 193.7 million, or 58.4 percent of all Americans, have gotten at least one dose, showed the data.

The 50 percent milestone came amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in parts of the United States, driven largely by the delta variant.

"America can beat the Delta variant just as we beat the original COVID-19," President Joe Biden said at the White house on Friday, saying "it's a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

"We can do this, so wear a mask when recommended, get vaccinated today. All of that will save lives and it means we're not going to have the same kind of economic damage we've seen when COVID-19 began," he said.
 

Earlier this week, 70 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, a month behind President Joe Biden's Fourth of July goal.

The first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States was administered on Dec. 14, 2020.

Published : August 07, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

U.S. president urges unvaccinated Americans to get a jab to avoid "needless toll"

Published : August 07, 2021

Britains coronavirus cases top 6 million

Published : August 07, 2021

Afghanistan at dangerous turning point: UN envoy

Published : August 07, 2021

Covid crisis worsens in Asean as new cases, deaths hit record highs

Published : August 07, 2021

Latest News

New Zealand PM makes 14th birthday special for Thai boy

Published : August 07, 2021

Labour department warns employers against deducting govt lockdown compensation

Published : August 07, 2021

Thai golf queens refocus on tour after missing out on Olympic medals

Published : August 07, 2021

Phuket tourism entrepreneurs offer THB200,000 reward for info on Swiss tourist death

Published : August 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.