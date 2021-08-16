Spain reports record-breaking temperature in southern town

The temperature, 47.2 degrees Celsius, beat the previous record of 46.9 degrees Celsius, which was set in the city of Cordoba on July 13, 2017.

A large portion of Spain remains under red or orange alert for high temperatures and the risk of wildfires on Sunday, although temperatures are expected to drop from Monday.

The heatwave coincides with rising prices for electricity, which peaked at 117.29 euros (138 U.S. dollars) per megawatt hour (MWh) on Friday.