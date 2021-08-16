Monday, August 16, 2021

Spain reports record-breaking temperature in southern town

The heatwave coincides with rising prices for electricity, which peaked at 117.29 euros (138 U.S. dollars) per megawatt hour (MWh) on Friday.

The town of Montoro in southern Spain registered the highest-ever temperature recorded in Spain on Saturday, according to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

The temperature, 47.2 degrees Celsius, beat the previous record of 46.9 degrees Celsius, which was set in the city of Cordoba on July 13, 2017.

A large portion of Spain remains under red or orange alert for high temperatures and the risk of wildfires on Sunday, although temperatures are expected to drop from Monday.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : xinhua

