Heat wave sweeps southeast Europe

A heat wave has swept southeast Europe, sending people scurrying for shade and cooling off in fountains.

A woman cools off in fountains at Skanderbeg Square in the center of capital Tirana, Albania

A man rides a bicycle through fountains at Skanderbeg Square in the center of capital Tirana, Albania, July 29, 2021.

A man cools off in fountains at Skanderbeg Square in the center of capital Tirana, Albania, July 29, 2021.

A man takes pictures of a fountain during a hot day in downtown Bucharest, Romania, on July 28, 2021.

People cool off at a fountain during a hot day in downtown Bucharest, Romania, on July 28, 2021.

A woman sits near a fountain during a hot day in downtown Bucharest, Romania, on July 28, 2021.

A woman walks past a fountain during a hot day in downtown Bucharest, Romania, on July 28, 2021.

People are seen beside a fountain during a hot day in downtown Bucharest, Romania, on July 28, 2021.

Published : July 30, 2021

By : xinhua

