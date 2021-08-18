Wednesday, August 18, 2021

international

"We will have to talk with Taliban," says EU foreign policy chief

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that there are many lessons to be learned over Afghanistan and the Talibans takeover, adding that the EU will have to talk with the Taliban.

The European Union (EU) foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that there are many lessons to be learned over Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover, adding that the EU will have to talk with the Taliban as it has won the war.

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," Borrell said after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers Tuesday afternoon, adding that this does not mean moving quickly to officially recognize the Taliban's government.

"I just said that we have to talk with them about everything, even to try to protect women and girls. Even for that, you have to get in touch with them," Borrell said.

"We have to get in touch with the authorities in Kabul, whatever they are," Borrell noted, "in order to engage in a dialogue, as soon as necessary, to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster."

Josep Borrell, the foreign policy chief of the European Union (on screen) addresses a Security Council meeting on UN-EU cooperation via video link at the UN headquarters in New York, June 10, 2021.

Borrell added that any cooperation by the EU with the new government of Afghanistan "will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and persons belonging to minorities," as well as respect for other commitments such as fighting against corruption and preventing the use of Afghan territory by terrorists.

He said the new reality in Afghanistan comes 20 years after the beginning of the military operation launched by the United States with the support of NATO in October 2001. The original military and political commitment, which is to destroy the al-Qaida terrorist group, shifted to the nation-building of a modern state in Afghanistan.

"The first part of the mission succeeded, and the second did not," he said.

Afghan Taliban fighters are seen in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2021.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Trudeau says Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban as Afghan legitimate govt

Published : August 18, 2021

U.S. says Taliban prepared to provide safe passage of civilians to airport

Published : August 18, 2021

Latest News

The long awaited Covid-19 self-test kits | The wrap up-weekly

Published : August 18, 2021

BGRIM posts new high profit in Q2 as power sales soar, 7 strategic initiatives to become world-class energy producer gains momentum

Published : August 18, 2021

Surge in Asia Pacific’s largest manufacturing centres driven by global demand

Published : August 18, 2021

Thai stocks rebound 0.5% despite virus, protest turmoil

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.