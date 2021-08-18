"We will have to talk with Taliban," says EU foreign policy chief

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," Borrell said after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers Tuesday afternoon, adding that this does not mean moving quickly to officially recognize the Taliban's government.

"I just said that we have to talk with them about everything, even to try to protect women and girls. Even for that, you have to get in touch with them," Borrell said.

"We have to get in touch with the authorities in Kabul, whatever they are," Borrell noted, "in order to engage in a dialogue, as soon as necessary, to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster."