Wednesday, August 18, 2021

international

Trudeau says Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban as Afghan legitimate govt

"Our focus right now is on getting people out of Afghanistan and the Taliban need to ensure free access to people to get to the airport," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that his government has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. When they were in government 20 years ago, Canada did not recognize them," said Trudeau, who is currently campaigning for re-election after he launched the election on Sunday.

"Our focus right now is on getting people out of Afghanistan and the Taliban need to ensure free access to people to get to the airport," Trudeau said.

"We're working with our allies on what Canada as part of the international community can do to stabilize the situation, protect civilians, and put an end to the violence. This includes taking leadership by bringing Afghans to safety in Canada," he said.

Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday.

Two aircraft carrying diplomats, troops and Afghans from Kabul landed in Canada Monday night.

Tuesday morning, the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that one flight landed in Toronto carrying Afghans who qualified to come to Canada under the government's recently announced special immigration measures for former interpreters and embassy staff who helped Canadians in Afghanistan.

The second flight landed in Ottawa and included returning staff from the Canadian embassy in Kabul.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

2 Royal Bengal Tiger cubs playing with mother at zoo

Published : August 18, 2021

Taliban holds 1st press conference since takeover of Kabul

Published : August 18, 2021

Afghan Taliban tries to form inclusive government, promising amnesty, peace, women’s rights

Published : August 18, 2021

7 more Japan prefectures to be put under state of emergency

Published : August 18, 2021

Latest News

The long awaited Covid-19 self-test kits | The wrap up-weekly

Published : August 18, 2021

BGRIM posts new high profit in Q2 as power sales soar, 7 strategic initiatives to become world-class energy producer gains momentum

Published : August 18, 2021

Surge in Asia Pacific’s largest manufacturing centres driven by global demand

Published : August 18, 2021

Thai stocks rebound 0.5% despite virus, protest turmoil

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.