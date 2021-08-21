UK will work with Taliban "if necessary", says PM Johnson

"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan -- working with the Taliban, of course, if necessary -- will go on," Johnson told reporters.

He said the situation at the Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans gathered in hopes of boarding an evacuation flight, was getting "slightly better" and he saw "stabilization."

Britain has been able to evacuate about 2,000 people, including British nationals and Afghans who worked with Britain, since Thursday, the prime minister said.