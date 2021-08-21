Saturday, August 21, 2021

international

UK will work with Taliban "if necessary", says PM Johnson

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet online early next week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, as the rift between Washington and its European allies seemed to have widened over the formers hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that Britain will work with the Taliban "if necessary," as the group has regained the control of Afghanistan.

"What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan -- working with the Taliban, of course, if necessary -- will go on," Johnson told reporters.

He said the situation at the Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans gathered in hopes of boarding an evacuation flight, was getting "slightly better" and he saw "stabilization."

Britain has been able to evacuate about 2,000 people, including British nationals and Afghans who worked with Britain, since Thursday, the prime minister said.

Leaders attending G7 summit stand for a photo in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 11, 2021.

Earlier this week, Britain's Home Office introduced a "bespoke" resettlement plan, promising to take in up to 20,000 Afghans "in the long-term," with some 5,000 being in the first year.

The plan was considered far from enough to deal with the Afghan crisis by British lawmakers who met for an emergency parliament session on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet online early next week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, as the rift between Washington and its European allies seemed to have widened over the former's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, French daily Le Monde said "Europeans were trapped in hasty American withdrawal." British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said last Friday that the U.S. decision to pull its military forces out of Afghanistan was a "mistake."

Published : August 21, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

UK records another 37,314 coronavirus cases

Published : August 21, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers over settlement expansion in Nablus

Published : August 21, 2021

Container ship Ever Given crosses Suez Canal for return trip

Published : August 21, 2021

Covid-19 death toll in Asean crosses 200,000

Published : August 21, 2021

Latest News

UK will work with Taliban "if necessary", says PM Johnson

Published : August 21, 2021

UK records another 37,314 coronavirus cases

Published : August 21, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers over settlement expansion in Nablus

Published : August 21, 2021

Container ship Ever Given crosses Suez Canal for return trip

Published : August 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.