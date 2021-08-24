Biden urges unvaccinated Americans to receive shots amid rapid spread of Delta variant

"So let me say this loudly and clearly: If you're one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened," said Biden.

"The moment you've been waiting for is here," he said. "It's time for you to go get your vaccination and get it today. Today."

The president also encouraged businesses to require vaccinations among employees.

"Today I'm calling on more companies in the private sector to step up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people," Biden said Monday.