U.S. Fed moves closer to tapering asset purchases despite Delta variant uncertainty

"Looking ahead, most participants noted that, provided that the economy were to evolve broadly as they anticipated, they judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year," the Fed said Wednesday in the minutes of its July 27-28 meeting.

Various Fed officials thought that economic and financial conditions would likely warrant a reduction in asset purchases in the coming months, the minutes said.

The Fed has pledged to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record-low level of near zero, while continuing its asset purchase program at least at the current pace of 120 billion U.S. dollars per month until "substantial further progress" has been made on employment and inflation.

"There are two main arguments for tapering. The first is that with such strong budget support and with the economy showing signs of continuing its strong recovery, the economy no longer needs the same strong monetary policy support as it did earlier," Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua.

"The second reason is that we are seeing unhealthy signs of excessive asset price inflation in the housing and equity markets that could cause financial instability down the road," Lachman said, expecting the Fed to begin tapering by the end of the year.

Several Fed officials, including Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan and Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren, have called for the central bank to announce a plan for tapering asset purchases as soon as September and end the purchases by the middle of next year.

In an interview with the Financial Times earlier this week, Rosengren noted that the cost-benefit analysis around the Fed's asset purchase program changes a bit as a result of the pandemic creating these supply constraints.

"We're having more of an impact on temporary surges of prices and less of an impact on trying to get back to full employment and a more sustainable inflation rate," Rosengren said, adding the rising debt loads fueled in part by the asset purchases could eventually jeopardise economic recovery.

U.S. inflation remained elevated in July due to pandemic-related supply constraints. The consumer price index increased 5.4 percent over the past 12 months through July, the same increase as the period ending June and the largest 12-month increase since 2008, according to the Labor Department.