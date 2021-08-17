Tuesday, August 17, 2021

international

U.S. Fed officials consider ending asset purchases by mid-2022: media

A recent run of strong U.S. hiring reports have strengthened the case for the Fed to announce at its next meeting in September its intentions to start tapering, potentially as soon as its following meeting in November, according to The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials are nearing agreement to begin tapering its asset purchase program in about three months and end the program by the middle of next year, local media reported on Monday.

A recent run of strong U.S. hiring reports have strengthened the case for the Fed to announce at its next meeting in September its intentions to start tapering, potentially as soon as its following meeting in November, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren told the newspaper in an interview last week that he expected to see enough job growth to meet the criteria for reducing asset purchases by the Fed's Sept. 21-22 meeting.

"That would set up some time this fall a possible tapering that is dependent on the Delta variant and other variants not slowing down the labor market substantially," Rosengren was quoted as saying, adding he hoped the Fed would end asset purchases by the middle of next year if strong economic growth continues.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan also told CNBC last week that the Fed should announce a plan for tapering its asset purchases in September and start tapering in October. The process of tapering should take about eight months, he added.

However, some other Fed officials have argued for more patience. Fed governor Lael Brainard indicated last month she wanted to see September hiring data, which won't be available until early October, before deciding. That would hold off any tapering until no sooner than the Fed's Nov. 2-3 meeting, according to the paper.

The Fed has pledged to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record-low level of near zero, while continuing its asset purchase program at least at the current pace of 120 billion U.S. dollars per month until "substantial further progress" has been made on employment and inflation.

The Fed is set to release on Wednesday minutes of its July policy meeting that could provide further clues about Fed officials' discussions over tapering asset purchases.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Consumer inflation expectations hit eight-year high in Fed study

Published : August 09, 2021

Latest News

Covid-19 Shakes Fortune 500 | The Nation Talk EP.9

Published : August 17, 2021

Zipmex Secures More than 300M THB Investment from Media Giants, Plan B and MACO

Published : August 17, 2021

SET rebounds on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : August 17, 2021

The Blue Elephant Group launches simply delicious ‘AZIAN BY BLUE ELEPHANT’ brand of Thai & Indian favourites for home delivery

Published : August 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.