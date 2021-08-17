U.S. Fed officials consider ending asset purchases by mid-2022: media

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren told the newspaper in an interview last week that he expected to see enough job growth to meet the criteria for reducing asset purchases by the Fed's Sept. 21-22 meeting.

"That would set up some time this fall a possible tapering that is dependent on the Delta variant and other variants not slowing down the labor market substantially," Rosengren was quoted as saying, adding he hoped the Fed would end asset purchases by the middle of next year if strong economic growth continues.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan also told CNBC last week that the Fed should announce a plan for tapering its asset purchases in September and start tapering in October. The process of tapering should take about eight months, he added.