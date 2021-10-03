Myanmar’s 2008 Constitution cannot be abolished, can only be amended: Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing made these remarks at the meeting in Taunggyi, Shan State on October 1st with members of the Shan Regional government, authorities of special administrative zones, departmental officers, district administrators, and other administrators.
“Elections are very important for a democratic country so misconduct and errors cannot be accepted. In the 2020 General Election, many instances of voter fraud occurred.
I had frequently sent reminders prior to the general election to hold a free and fair election,” says Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
He adds that “the country is on the path of democracy because it is desired by the people. However, Myanmar’s 2008 Constitution couldn’t be abolished because it was approved by holding a public referendum, but he accepts that things which are not suitable for the modern day can be amended.”
“Systematic arrangements are needed to rehold the election acceptably and in an honest way,” the Senior General continued. The Senior General also added that he is working for peace in the country through the practice and understanding of a democratic, federal system.
Published : October 03, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021