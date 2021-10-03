Myanmar’s 2008 Constitution cannot be abolished, can only be amended: Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

He adds that “the country is on the path of democracy because it is desired by the people. However, Myanmar’s 2008 Constitution couldn’t be abolished because it was approved by holding a public referendum, but he accepts that things which are not suitable for the modern day can be amended.”

“Systematic arrangements are needed to rehold the election acceptably and in an honest way,” the Senior General continued. The Senior General also added that he is working for peace in the country through the practice and understanding of a democratic, federal system.