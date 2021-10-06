U.S. Navy sells two former aircraft carriers to shipbreaker for 1 cent each

"The contract values reflect that the contracted company will benefit from the subsequent sale of scrap steel, iron, and non-ferrous metal ores," said Alan Baribeau, a spokesman for the Naval Sea Systems Command.

Both warships are aging and defunct. For the Kitty Hawk, that likely means a tug boat tow from Bremerton, Washington, around the tip of South America; for the John F. Kennedy, a sailing from the Philadelphia Navy Yard, according to a USA Today report.

