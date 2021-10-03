Leading airshow returns to Southern California after a year off due to pandemic

One of the largest airshows in the United States returned to Southern California on Friday after one year off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Pacific Airshow line-up will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Air Force ACC F-35 Demo Team and the U.S. Marine Corps V-22 Osprey Demo Team this year in three days over the weekend in Huntington Beach, a coastal city in Southern California, according to the air show's official website.
Related Stories
Organizers said that dozens of other military aviators and civilian performers will also make up the roster of the show.
Since its launch in 2016, the airshow has seen an explosion in popularity year after year, attracting millions of spectators every fall. The show has grown to be the largest airshow in the country by attendance, said its website.
Published : October 03, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021