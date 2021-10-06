Phone market to grow slowly amid parts shortages

Counterpoint Research believes as much as 90 percent of the smartphone industry is hit by the shortage. If so, this would impact shipment volume in the second half of the year.



“The semiconductor shortage seems to affect all brands in the ecosystems,” said Tom Kang, a research director at Counterpoint Research. “Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi have all been affected and we are lowering our forecasts. But Apple seems to be the most resilient and least affected by the AP shortage situation.”



The latest phones from Samsung and Apple, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the iPhone13, have become scarce, with consumers waiting more than a month to get the new devices in their hands.



Apple Korea told customers who made reservations for iPhone 13 devices last week that their products would be delivered in November.



The new iPhone 13 edition was available for sale Oct. 1 at midnight, but the initial inventory ran out in a few minutes.



Smartphone vendors had experienced shortages of multiple components since the fourth quarter of 2020, including display driver ICs, power management ICs, application processors and camera sensors.