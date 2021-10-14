Agriculture one of sectors hardest hit by climate disasters in LatAm, Caribbean, FAO warns

That's why the FAO said it has supported the governments of Paraguay, Colombia, Bolivia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to implement anticipatory actions, or measures taken before a disaster occurs, with a focus on small producers, women, youth and indigenous peoples.

For every U.S. dollar invested in preventive action, households can obtain a return of up to 7 U.S. dollars in averted disasters, along with additional benefits that improve their long-term resilience, said the FAO.

With that in mind, the FAO assists regional projects that support climate change adaptation and mitigation, and helps countries access climate financing from the Green Climate Fund, the Global Environment Fund and other sources.