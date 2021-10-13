When it comes to climate change, England must adapt or die, government agency says

"It is adapt or die," the head of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd, said in a statement accompanying a new climate change report.

The report warned of rising sea levels, increased river flows and significant strains on England's public water supply amid soaring global temperatures associated with the changing climate. It urged the government, businesses and broader society to in adaptation and mitigation strategies, "rather than living with the costs of inaction."

"Some 200 people died in this summer's flooding in Germany. That will happen in this country sooner or later ... unless we also make the places where we live, work and travel resilient to the effects of the more violent weather the climate emergency is bringing," Boyd said.

According to the agency, even with a 2°C temperature rise compared to preindustrial levels, summer rainfall is expected to decrease while winter rainfall is expected to increase over the next several decades. Some 3 million properties in England are at risk of surface water flooding in places where no early warnings are available.