Sweden urges Thailand to drop neutral language, acknowledge Russian ‘war of aggression’

“To all our Thai friends. Language matters. What is happening in Ukraine is not a crisis, not two parties that need to de-escalate,” Swedish Ambassador to Thailand Jon Åström Gröndahl said.

“It is an aggression, a war. Let us not imply a parity that does not exist. Russia, and Russia alone, is responsible,” he added, posting on Twitter.

Thailand and Asean have refused to condemn either side following Russia’s invasion last Thursday, instead calling on “all relevant parties … to de-escalate tensions”.

The intervention by Sweden’s ambassador comes amid growing international sanctions against Moscow over the war. On Monday, the Russian rouble collapsed by almost 30 per cent against the dollar after sanctions on Russian banks cut them off from the global financial system.