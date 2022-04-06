The latest news on what's happening in the region

US agrees to upgrade strategic alliance with Korea: Yoon’s delegation
- The Korea Herald
US determined to hold summit, deepen engagement with Asean
- Straits Times (Singapore)
From anti-aging to chip materials: Samsung unveils futuristic projects to fund
- The Korea Herald
Once reluctant, India now open to power trade to and from Nepal, and beyond
- Kathmandu Post
Kakao to build S. Korea’s 1st K-pop arena in Seoul
- The Korea Herald
Published : April 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
