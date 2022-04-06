From anti-aging to chip materials: Samsung unveils futuristic projects to fund

Of this year’s recipients, 12 basic science projects have been selected for their fresh approach as well as academic values, Samsung said.

One of the teams, led by Kang Chan-hee, life science professor of Seoul National University, will verify the aging process of cells in human body.



Aged cells usually migrate to other parts of the body through senescence-associated secretory phenotype or SASP. The team will look into why aging is accelerated in some cells than others, which could help develop treatments for age-related diseases such as arthritis and metabolic syndrome.



Eight projects on new materials have also been selected considering their potential for industrial use such as in chips and batteries.



