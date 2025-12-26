Air force says joint ground-air operation secures Ban Nong Chan area in Sa Kaeo

Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, spokesman for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), said on Friday that a joint ground-air operation was carried out earlier in the day to secure the Ban Nong Chan area in Sa Kaeo province.

He said the target was in a disputed zone that Cambodian forces had fortified and converted into a strong military position. Thai forces had monitored the area for several days and verified that there were no civilians present, as residents had already evacuated, before launching the strike on Friday morning.

Jackkrit said the operation was effective and achieved its objectives. The area is about 25 kilometres from Poipet, he added. The joint operation between the two services has enabled Thai forces to bring Ban Nong Chan under control.

He added a message to the Cambodian side, saying that without sincerity on a ceasefire, peace would not be possible.

“If Cambodia shows no sincerity in seeking a ceasefire, peace will not happen. The Thai armed forces have no choice but to continue serious military operations at full capacity to defend our independence and sovereignty, protect the national interest, and safeguard the lives and property of the Thai people,” Jackkrit said.