Vietnam Blockchain Association makes debut in bid to put country on world tech map

The Vietnam Blockchain Association was launched in the capital on Tuesday, the first official legal entity specialising in the field of blockchain technology as it aims to put the country on the world technology map.
The association aims to promote Vietnam’s digital economy.
Among the association’s tasks are expanding relationships with blockchain organisations and communities around the world and creating favourable conditions for members to share experiences and resources to research, test, apply, deploy and trade blockchain technology in line with Vietnamese law.
Attracting investment for the blockchain industry and focusing on training and developing digital human resources are its other responsibilities.
The Vietnam Blockchain Association is also committed to making contributions to raising community awareness and advising on the development of legal corridors, standards and regulations in the application and development of products and services on the blockchain platform, said association chairman Hoang Van Huay on Monday.
Vietnam has been focusing on researching and applying blockchain, a form of data storage and transmission technology using encryption.
Due to its transparency in data sharing, high confidentiality and trustworthiness, blockchain is being used in many industries such as finance, logistics and retail.
The Vietnamese government has supported the development of blockchain technology applications in socio-economic fields, in which priority is given to businesses deploying feasible blockchain projects, bringing benefits to society.
Vietnam News
Published : May 18, 2022
By : Vietnam News
