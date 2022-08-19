Apec Ministers: Regenerate Tourism Markets

“The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 in the past two years is certainly unprecedented and has viciously impacted the lives of everyone,” said Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports. “This is especially true with the global tourism industry, which has been severely affected by the pandemic.”

“However, through the last couple of years, our relevant agencies have worked hard and are still, until today, working tirelessly to achieve a swift and healthy recovery as we believe that the lowest point of the economic crisis from the pandemic is now behind us,” Minister Phipat said in his opening remarks at the 11th Apec Tourism Ministerial Meeting held in Bangkok.



“It’s time for us to get back on track and move towards more positive territory,” he added.

Backed by an initial rebound in tourism and travel, Thailand expects to welcome 10 million international tourists this year, thus boosting its economy, as the sector contributes to around 20 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

Minister Phiphat further explained that those making the effort of reopening and reviving the tourism and travel industry need to take into consideration its impact on the local destination and communities.

“Our utmost priority is to transform the tourism sector so that it gives back more than it takes, this is the core of our meeting today, as well as our deliverables,” Minister Phiphat said.