Spain into Euro 2020 quarterfinals after thrilling extra-time 5-3 over Croatia

What a dramatic evening and what a thrilling game! Luis Enrique's Spanish side held nerve after Croatia netted two goals in the closing period for a 3-3 draw in regular time, hitting another two in the extra time to secure the 5-3 victory and reach the European Championships quarterfinals on Monday.

Alvaro Morata slotted home in the 100th minute to put Spain in front again before Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the match 5-3 three minutes later.

"When you're winning 3-1 with 10 minutes to go it's something you need to learn from," said Enrique.

"We don't have that much international experience in the squad and perhaps those sorts of mistakes are inevitable."