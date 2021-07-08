Harry Kane ends Englands long wait for a final appearance to end Schmeichels heroics

It was harsh on Schmeichel, who was magnificent all game, and the penalty will no doubt lead to plenty of comments, but the result did justice to an England side that totally dominated the second half and extra time of the match.

A low cross from Harry Kane just evaded Raheem Sterling, who then cut inside only to shoot tamely at Schmeichel, before Kane hit a powerful shot well over. Denmark then began to work themselves into the game with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg working Pickford from outside of the penalty area and the England keeper then conceded a corner after a poor clearance.