Harry Kane ends Englands long wait for a final appearance to end Schmeichels heroics

Kane slotted home the rebound after Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved his spot kick after Raheem Sterling went down under a slight contact in the Danish penalty area and the Dutch referee pointed to the spot.
It was harsh on Schmeichel, who was magnificent all game, and the penalty will no doubt lead to plenty of comments, but the result did justice to an England side that totally dominated the second half and extra time of the match.
A low cross from Harry Kane just evaded Raheem Sterling, who then cut inside only to shoot tamely at Schmeichel, before Kane hit a powerful shot well over. Denmark then began to work themselves into the game with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg working Pickford from outside of the penalty area and the England keeper then conceded a corner after a poor clearance.
The Danish forward made no mistake in the 30th minute with a vicious free kick from 25 meters which flashed past Pickford to put Denmark ahead.
It was the first goal England had conceded in all of the competition, but they were level in the 39th minute; Bukayo Sako did magnificently down the right to collect a pass from Kane and his low cross for Sterling, who moments earlier had seen Schmeichel save from point blank range, was turned into his own net by Simon Kjaer.
At the other end Pickford got down to deny Dolberg, who then fired another effort straight at the England keeper.
Published : July 08, 2021
By : xinhua
